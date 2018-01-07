press release: Join Wisconsin Public Television and Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center for an exclusive preview screening of the first hour of the Victoria Season 2 premiere on Masterpiece.

Come enjoy the dramatic highs and lows with fellow Masterpiece fans! Jenna Coleman (Doctor Who) returns as the young queen who wants it all — romance, power, an heir and personal freedom. Joining the cast in the new season is legendary actress Dame Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones), who plays the Duchess of Buccleuch, the court’s new Mistress of the Robes. Tom Hughes reprises his role as the queen’s dashing consort, Prince Albert, and Rufus Sewell returns as the smoldering Lord Melbourne. The two-hour season premiere airs 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14 on WPT.

FREE ticket required for admission. Tickets are available subject to venue capacity and are issued on a first come first serve basis. Please bring paper ticket or your smartphone. Seating will begin at 2:00pm.

Registration does not guarantee admission. Reserved tickets not claimed by 2:30pm on the day of the event will be distributed to standby patrons.