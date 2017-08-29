Vilas Park Pedestrian Bridges Replacement Project

The City of Madison Parks Division is holding a public input meeting to discuss the proposed pedestrian bridge replacements at the Vilas Park lagoon. The project’s focus is on the two bridges connecting the lagoon island to the greater park.

Tuesday, August 29, 2017

6:00 pm

Edgewood College

East Regina Hall, Room 008

1000 Edgewood College Drive

If you have questions or comments but are unable to attend the meeting, please contact Mike Sturm or (608) 267-4921. Additional information and project updates can be found at the project website.