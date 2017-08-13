press release: Featuring CHEVROLET

Bold and muscular, wide and roomy, sleek and stylish, the marque synonymous with baseball and apple pie, it will ever be remembered as the Heartbeat of America.

And at the 22nd Annual Botham Vineyards Vintage Celebration on Sunday, August 13, 2017, we’re featuring CHEVROLET.

Of course the fine Chevrolet marque will be accompanied by entries from all makes, models and eras; sleek, fast, rare, foreign, domestic, touring, racing, Sunday drivers and showroom stock, trucks, woody wagons, pre-war, post-war, American Muscle; ragtop, droptop, T-top, Coupe, boots and bonnets, vintage leather and more; all with stories, all with history, all displayed against the lush backdrop of this breathtaking vineyard at the height of the growing season and here to revel in the aesthetic allure of vintage auto-motion.

They are the cars of our youth and of our parents’ youth, cars that made history, that drove us to adulthood, that captivated our hearts and have never let go. The Vintage Celebration is a day replete with extraordinary sights and once-in-a-lifetime photo moments, incredible picnic food, Primitive Culture live on the terrace 11a – 4p; outdoor wine service, family, friends and so much more. Adult admission is just $10, children under 12 are admitted free of charge with an accompanying adult. Picnics welcome, no carry-in alcohol and no pets, no exceptions. Spectator parking is free and plentiful. Botham Vineyards is a smoke-free venue, buildings and grounds.

Doors open to the public at 10:30 a.m. Pre-1998 vehicles of any make and model are welcome to register. Vintage clothing welcomed and encouraged. Please join us. It’s a day for making memories in a setting beyond compare.

To register a pre-1998 vehicle in the show, please complete your entry by visiting our online entry page here or download the entry form at right (PDF) and do one of the following: