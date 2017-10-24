Violent Femmes, Brett Newski

× Expand Violent Femmes

press release: It has been 19 years since the Violent Femmes did a special tour of small theaters around Wisconsin. That tour resulted in the live CD, ”Viva Wisconsin”. This fall they will visit five cities, again playing small, intimate theaters. All shows go on sale Friday September 8.

Peter Jest will again be the promoter for this tour.

“I am very excited and proud to be promoting these dates. I have been promoting shows for 34 years and it is an honor to bring Wisconsin’s most famous and internationally known band back to their home state to play. This native Milwaukee band, “discovered” outside a Milwaukee theater by the Pretenders, will now go inside 5 Wisconsin theaters, playing before intimate crowds. I was at the Pretenders show in 1980 and I have promoted many Violent Femmes dates over the years. They never put on a bad show. You could bring a person, who never heard of them, to one of their concerts and they will become instant Violent Femmes fans. The songs and musicianship are unique and entertaining.”

Brett Newski will open all dates.

October 24-Barrymore Theatre: 7:30 pm. Tickets: $45.00 Advance. This is a General Admission – All Seated Show

The Viva Wisconsin 2017 tour also includes:

October 20- South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center AC, South Milwaukee

October 22-Grand Theatre, Wausau

October 25-State Theatre, Eau Claire

October 27-Meyer Theatre, Green Bay