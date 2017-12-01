Virginia Huber
University Hospital 600 Highland Ave., Madison, Wisconsin
1st Floor, G5/1 Corridor, November 30-January 3
Virginia Huber's art focuses on people -- watercolor poems about people -- their interactions with others, their quiet alone time, and how they fill their days here on earth. This show is in keeping with these lifelong interests. Aesthetically, Mrs. Huber paints in a gestural style, without aid (or confinement) of underlying pencil structure.
