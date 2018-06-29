press release: Join the Viroqua Chamber Main Street along with 20 other local businesses for the first-ever Viroqua Beer Walk! Enjoy 20 stops throughout Viroqua's historic downtown district and beyond, with craft beer, games, prizes, s'mores stations, live music, bites to eat, and with vintage cars and motorcycles along the way for you to enjoy. Tickets are $30 and are on sale now at the Viroqua Visitor Center (201 N Main St, Viroqua), or online. Designated Driver tickets for the experience are also available for a discounted price. 21+ to enjoy