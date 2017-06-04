Vision at the Arboretum
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Learn how bird vision works!
Short talks include:
- All About Bird Eyes, Dick Dubielzig, DVM, Emeritus Director, Comparative Ocular Pathology Lab of Wisconsin
- Turkeys in Wisconsin, Scott Lutz, PhD, Department of Wildlife Ecology
- Hummingbird Vision, Michael & Kathi Rock, The Hummingbird Society
Hosted stations:
- Birds of the Arboretum, Chuck Henrikson, Emeritus staff, Comparative Biosciences
- Everything Hummingbird, Michael & Kathi Rock
- Urban Chickens, Ron Kean, UW Extension
Location: Visitor Center, UW Arboretum, 1207 Seminole Highway, Madison 53711
Refreshments will be served following the program.
Advance registration is recommended (but the program fee can be paid at the door).
$8/adult, $5/child age 12 and under*
To register, contact 608-265-4023 or info@vision.wisc.edu
*Program fees cover event costs, without profit to the sponsoring organization.
