Visiting Artist Colloquium

UW Elvehjem Building 800 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

UW-Madison Art Department Visiting Artist Colloquiums

Wednesdays at 5pm, Conrad A. Elvehjem Building, Rm L160

FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Walter Kitundu creates kinetic sculptures and sonic installations, develops public works, builds (and performs on) extraordinary musical instruments, while studying and documenting the natural world. He is the inventor of a family of Phonoharps, multi-stringed instruments made from record players that rely on the turntable’s sensitivity to vibration. Kitundu has created hand-built record players driven by the wind and rain, fire and earthquakes, birds, light, and the force of ocean waves. kitundu.com

