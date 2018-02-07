Visiting Artist Colloquium
UW Elvehjem Building 800 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
UW-Madison Art Department Visiting Artist Colloquiums
Wednesdays at 5pm, Conrad A. Elvehjem Building, Rm L160
FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Walter Kitundu creates kinetic sculptures and sonic installations, develops public works, builds (and performs on) extraordinary musical instruments, while studying and documenting the natural world. He is the inventor of a family of Phonoharps, multi-stringed instruments made from record players that rely on the turntable’s sensitivity to vibration. Kitundu has created hand-built record players driven by the wind and rain, fire and earthquakes, birds, light, and the force of ocean waves. kitundu.com