Visiting Artist Colloquium

UW-Madison Art Department Visiting Artist Colloquiums

Wednesdays at 5pm, Conrad A. Elvehjem Building, Rm L160

FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Sky Hopinka studied and taught chinuk wawa, a language indigenous to the Lower Columbia River Basin. His work centers around personal positions of homeland and landscape, designs of language and facets of culture contained within, and the play between the accessibility of the known and the unknowable. skyhopinka.com

presented with Terra Incognita