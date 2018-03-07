Visiting Artist Colloquium
UW-Madison Art Department Visiting Artist Colloquiums
Sky Hopinka studied and taught chinuk wawa, a language indigenous to the Lower Columbia River Basin. His work centers around personal positions of homeland and landscape, designs of language and facets of culture contained within, and the play between the accessibility of the known and the unknowable. skyhopinka.com
