Visiting Artist Colloquium

UW-Madison Art Department Visiting Artist Colloquiums

Wednesdays at 5pm, Conrad A. Elvehjem Building, Rm L160

FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Tom Shields has been working with wood in one capacity or another for over 17 years. His work is held in many museum collections including: The Gregg Museum of Art and Design at North Carolina State University in Raleigh, The D’Amour Museum of Fine Arts in Springfield MA, The University of Arkansas at Little Rock, and the Cameron Museum of Art in Willmington NC, as well as an outdoor installation at The North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh. He has shown extensively in galleries and museums throughout the United States and has pieces included in many private collections. His work has been published in Lark Books, 500 cabinets, and was recently included in Schiffer Books, Mind and Hand – Contemporary Studio Furniture. Tom has completed residencies at The Penland School of Crafts, as well as San Diego State University. He is also a recent recipient of a North Carolina Arts Concil Fellowship grant. He is currently the artist in residence at Century Furniture in Hickory North Carolina. This prototype program places him as the first artist to ever work in residence in a furniture manufacturing facility in the United States. For more information visit: tomshieldsart.com