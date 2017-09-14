press release: Visual Voices is the theme for the upcoming Graphic Design and Illustration program’s faculty art show. It accurately describes the work that will be on display.

Graphic Design and Illustration program’s faculty and staff will present imagery that communicates, conveys ideas and points of view, and tells stories. The diverse artwork on display includes sketchbook drawings, prints, murals, mosaics, photography, and traditional and digital paintings. With that much variety, there will be no difficulty finding visuals that speak to you.

Visual Voices on view September 5 - September 28, 2017. Evening Reception: Thursday, September 14, 2017, from 4 – 6 p.m.

Gallery @ Truax, Madison College

Room A1005, 1701 Wright St.