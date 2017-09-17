Viva Mexico Festival

press release: The Madison area’s premier Mexican Independence celebration is just a few days away! WLMV – La Movida 1480AM and Mid-West Family Broadcasting have prepared an event unlike any other in celebration of Mexico’s Independence Day. Celebrate Mexico’s heritage and history at the Viva México Festival 2017 Sunday, September 17, at Breese Stevens Field.

As the norm, there will be plenty of delicious Mexican food, traditional Latino folk dance, exhibits and items available for purchase. The Viva México Festival 2017 will feature a talented lineup of musical performers that are sure to make of this Independence Day celebration an unforgettable event.

Featured musical acts will include: Viento y Sol, Los Rodarte, La Sonora Dinamita, Efecto Exclusivo, Gigi Mijares, Cheyennes de la Sierra

For a 16th straight year and with the assistance of the Madison Police Department and Amigos en Azul, festivities are scheduled to start at 10 AM with the traditional “Car Caravan Parade,” sponsored by Metro Ford of Madison starting at the Villager Mall | 2300 S. Park St. and ending at Breese Stevens Field | 917 E Mifflin St. Participate in the parade and win cash prizes for the best decorated car and an official T-shirt of the Viva México Festival 2017.

All attendees will convene at the Breese Stevens Field at noon to take part in the Official Inauguration celebration facilitated by the consul, Julián Adem Díaz de León, from the Mexican Consulate of Milwaukee as well as a presentation of the three flags and singing of the national anthems of the United States of America and México.

Viva México Festival 2017 will also present five fun sponsored contests. Viva México Festival 2017 is a free, cultural and family event promoting Mexican heritage. This event is

open to everyone from all walks of life.For more information about the 16th Viva México Festival 2017 please visit La Movida’s website. To take part in the event, please contact Lupita Montoto at (608) 441-3768 or via e-mail at: lupita.montoto@lamovidaradio.com.

WLMV – La Movida 1480AM and Mid-West Family Broadcasting would like to acknowledge the sponsors: Metro Ford of Madison, SSM Health, La Rosita Latina, Habush Habush and Rottier, Mexican Counsulate of Milwakee, Paradise Island, Ramos Tax & Services, Catholic Financial Life, Smart Motors, Madison Gas & Electric, Voz Latina Newspaper, Middleton Family Dental, Sole Unique Salon & Day Spa, El Toro Loco Entertainment, Elotes Rostizados con José Lozano, Raspados los Altos de Jalisco, María Villegas Souvenirs, Sonido Son Montuno, Latino Chamber of Commerce, Centro Hispano of Dane County, Madison Police Dept, Amigos en Azul, and the Police and Fire Dept. of Fitchburg. A special acknowledgement to Breese Stevens Field for being part of the Mexican Independence

Day celebration. Join us at the 16th Viva México Festival 2017; don’t miss it!!!