press release: All are welcome to join Community Living Alliance in supporting CLA’s Caring for the Caregiver fundraising event. An evening of '70s music by Wisconsin’s disco superstars, VO5, silent auction, door prizes, and appetizers will be provided at the Brink Lounge. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at show time Please boogie on down to join us.

Disco big band VO5 recently released Dance Originality, offering ten unique tracks of uplifting dance music. After a successful Kickstarter campaign, the band is in the midst of creating music videos for the original songs. Find the videos at the band's YouTube channel.

5:30 – 6:30 Networking and preview of auction items

6:30 – 8:00 Silent Auction and FREE Appetizers

8:00 – 11:00 Music by VO5