Caring for the Caregiver

to Google Calendar - Caring for the Caregiver - 2017-05-11 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Caring for the Caregiver - 2017-05-11 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Caring for the Caregiver - 2017-05-11 17:30:00 iCalendar - Caring for the Caregiver - 2017-05-11 17:30:00

Buy Tickets

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: All are welcome to join Community Living Alliance in supporting CLA’s Caring for the Caregiver fundraising event. An evening of '70s music by Wisconsin’s disco superstars, VO5, silent auction, door prizes, and appetizers will be provided at the Brink Lounge. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at show time Please boogie on down to join us. 

Disco big band VO5 recently released Dance Originality, offering ten unique tracks of uplifting dance music. After a successful Kickstarter campaign, the band is in the midst of creating music videos for the original songs. Find the videos at the band's YouTube channel.

5:30 – 6:30 Networking and preview of auction items

6:30 – 8:00 Silent Auction and FREE Appetizers

8:00 – 11:00 Music by VO5

Info

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Fundraisers
Music

Visit Event Website

608-242-8335

please enable javascript to view

Buy Tickets

to Google Calendar - Caring for the Caregiver - 2017-05-11 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Caring for the Caregiver - 2017-05-11 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Caring for the Caregiver - 2017-05-11 17:30:00 iCalendar - Caring for the Caregiver - 2017-05-11 17:30:00

Print

Thursday

April 6, 2017

  • Isthmus Picks

    -

    UW Cinematheque, Union South-Marquee & Chazen Museum of Art; Barrymore Theatre; and Sundance Cinemas 608

Friday

April 7, 2017

Saturday

April 8, 2017

Sunday

April 9, 2017

Monday

April 10, 2017

Tuesday

April 11, 2017

Wednesday

April 12, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

MADISON MIRROR - A photo series highlighting life in the Madison area. Updated daily.

Madison Mirror
LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer