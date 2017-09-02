VO5

Google Calendar - VO5 - 2017-09-02 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - VO5 - 2017-09-02 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - VO5 - 2017-09-02 20:00:00 iCalendar - VO5 - 2017-09-02 20:00:00

UW Memorial Union-Terrace 800 Langdon St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706

When Labor Day weekend rolls around, we all know hot summer nights on the Terrace will soon be only a memory to warm those chilly winter nights. Could there be a better way to heat it up one more time than with Madison’s main dance party firestarters VO5, playing all your favorite disco-era hits and other tunes that fit (and their own groovy originals)? It’s time to party like it’s 1978!

Info

UW Memorial Union-Terrace 800 Langdon St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map

Music

Visit Event Website

608-262-7593

Google Calendar - VO5 - 2017-09-02 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - VO5 - 2017-09-02 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - VO5 - 2017-09-02 20:00:00 iCalendar - VO5 - 2017-09-02 20:00:00