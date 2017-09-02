VO5
UW Memorial Union-Terrace 800 Langdon St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706
When Labor Day weekend rolls around, we all know hot summer nights on the Terrace will soon be only a memory to warm those chilly winter nights. Could there be a better way to heat it up one more time than with Madison’s main dance party firestarters VO5, playing all your favorite disco-era hits and other tunes that fit (and their own groovy originals)? It’s time to party like it’s 1978!
Info
