RSVP for Voices for Recovery Luncheon

press release: About 39,000 people in Dane County suffer from alcohol or drug addiction, but research indicates that only 1 in 26 will ever get appropriate treatment. Recovery Foundation wants to change that.

Co-sponsored by Connections Counseling and Rosecrance Health Network, Recovery Foundation is hosting its eight annual Voices for Recovery Luncheon at the Edgewater Hotel in Madison on October 9, 2017.

Funds raised at the event will help provide scholarships for substance abuse treatment for individuals with little or no insurance coverage. Virtually 100 percent of contributions go directly to these scholarships. Attendees will also learn about our mentorship program where all clients have the opportunity to be supported and guided by individuals who are active in the recovery community.

10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Registration and networking

11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. Luncheon

Tickets are $85 per guest. Parking is free. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, visit recoveryfoundation.net, email support@recoveryfoundation.net or call 608-628-5736.