Volksfest

to Google Calendar - Volksfest - 2017-08-06 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Volksfest - 2017-08-06 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Volksfest - 2017-08-06 13:00:00 iCalendar - Volksfest - 2017-08-06 13:00:00

press release: Aug 6: Swiss Volksfest (Swiss Independence Day)

We celebrate Swiss Independence Day with a program of traditional Swiss entertainment. The celebration is held at the Tell Shooting Park, 1/2 mile north of New Glarus on County Hwy O. In the event of rain , the Volksfest program is presented at the New Glarus High School. The entertainment includes choral folklore music, yodeling, flag throwing, thalerschwingen, alphorn playing, and accordion music. The Volksfest program runs from 1:00pm to 3:30pm. A modest admission fee is charged at the door.

Info

Special Events

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Volksfest - 2017-08-06 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Volksfest - 2017-08-06 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Volksfest - 2017-08-06 13:00:00 iCalendar - Volksfest - 2017-08-06 13:00:00

Print

Friday

April 7, 2017

Saturday

April 8, 2017

Sunday

April 9, 2017

Monday

April 10, 2017

Tuesday

April 11, 2017

Wednesday

April 12, 2017

Thursday

April 13, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

MADISON MIRROR - A photo series highlighting life in the Madison area. Updated daily.

Madison Mirror
LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer