press release: Aug 6: Swiss Volksfest (Swiss Independence Day)

We celebrate Swiss Independence Day with a program of traditional Swiss entertainment. The celebration is held at the Tell Shooting Park, 1/2 mile north of New Glarus on County Hwy O. In the event of rain , the Volksfest program is presented at the New Glarus High School. The entertainment includes choral folklore music, yodeling, flag throwing, thalerschwingen, alphorn playing, and accordion music. The Volksfest program runs from 1:00pm to 3:30pm. A modest admission fee is charged at the door.