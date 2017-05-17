Volunteer Manager Training: Meet Your New Volunteer Pool

Concourse Hotel 1 W. Dayton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Do you need to attract more volunteers or expand the portfolio of volunteer options? Volunteerism is one of the most common approaches companies take in making community involvement part of their corporate citizenship efforts. Come prepared with questions for our panelists representing various companies and learn how your organization can benefit from corporate volunteerism.

Cost: $14 for DCAVS (Dane County Administrators of Volunteer Services) members

$24 for non members

Concourse Hotel 1 W. Dayton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

