Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: The Volunteer Toolbox presents a workshop on Communicating Across Cultures, presented by the YWCA. An equity workshop for volunteers to support their growth and skill-building. It is strongly encouraged that attendees participate in both Communicating Across Cultures (June 6) and Deconstructing Racism (June 13) at the Central Library. Register for both workshops at http://www.madisonpubliclibrary.org/volunteer-toolbox or call 608-266-6300. Made possible by a gift from Marvin J. Levy.

608-266-6300

