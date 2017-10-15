press release: VOLVER

Spain | 2006 | 35mm | 121 min. | Spanish with English subtitles

Director: Pedro Almodóvar; Cast: Penelope Cruz, Carmen Maura, Blanca Portillo

In a role that earned her an Oscar-nomination (and comparisons to Sophia Loren), Penelope Cruz stars in Almodóvar’s wonderfully unpredictable film that details the relationships between multiple generations of strong and eccentric women: some of whom are living, some dead, and others between life and death.

Sunday Cinematheque at the Chazen: The Cinema of Pedro Almodóvar

For our Fall Sunday afternoon series at the Chazen Museum of Art, we will screen the beautiful and influential work of contemporary Spanish cinema’s best-known filmmaker, Pedro Almodóvar. A veritable industry onto himself, Almodóvar, as a writer, producer and director, has carved out a substantial slice of the international moviegoing audience for his classically told tales of offbeat lives and offbeat love. Almodóvar is an artist who does not hide his cinematic influences but every aspect of his work – from production design to storytelling techniques - always feels decidedly personal.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.