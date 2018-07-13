× Expand Vox String Quartet

press release: The Vox String Quartet is a group of young professionals that perform as a quartet in Madison and the surrounding area. Individual members work in various fields including legal, technology, and education. At the end of the day, we all enjoy playing music with each other and sharing that love with others. Our name, "Vox," is Latin for "voice." Each member of a string quartet has their own voice through the instruments' separate parts. Yet, as a whole the four become one voice, bringing the music to life.