Wade Troyer, Jun-Hee, Daniel Lucas, Wesley Dunnagan

UW Mead Witter School of Music concert.

press release: Wade Troyer is a first-year master's piano student who studies with Christopher Taylor. In his chamber recital, he will perform Brahms's Cello Sonata in E Minor, Schubert's F Minor Fantasy for piano four-hands, and an assortment of songs by Francis Poulenc and Gabriel Fauré. With Jun-Hee, piano; Daniel Lucas, cello; Wesley Dunnagan, voice.