Wailin Storms, Red Museum

press release: Originally formed in the unrelenting heat of Corpus Christi, Texas, WAILIN STORMS migrated east and ended up in Durham, North Carolina. Their sound is justly a mix of doom-punk and swampy rock, as elements of their prior and current surroundings culminate into a unique and volatile brew. Stamped with eerily dark and ominous vocal elements reminiscent of bluesy masters like Howlin’ Wolf and Samhain with emotive nods to Destruction Unit, Bauhaus, and Jesus Lizard, the band’s output is incessantly passionate and harrowing in its entirety.

