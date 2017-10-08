Waisman Center Children's Theater

press release: Ken's story-driven songs are filled with laughter, insight and audience participation...fun for kids of any age!

Admission: $2.00, adults; $1.00, children. Advance tickets for any show in the series can be purchased beginning at noon on performance days.

All shows sign interpreted.

Directions to Waisman Center. Parking is free. Park in far end of lot 82, overflow parking in lots 60 and 76.