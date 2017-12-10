Waisman Center Children's Theater

press release: Join us for a program featuring scenes from the Nutcracker ballet. This event is a great preview for little ones who aren’t ready to watch a full performance in the theater. Advance tickets for any show in the series can be purchased beginning at noon on performance days. All shows sign interpreted. Directions to Waisman Center. Parking is free. Park in far end of lot 82, overflow parking in lots 60 and 76.

Admission: $2.00, adults; $1.00, children. Advance tickets for any show in the series can be purchased beginning at noon on performance days.

All shows sign interpreted. The 3 pm performance on Dec. 10 is sensory-friendly.