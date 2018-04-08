Waisman Center Children's Theater

press release: The classic and captivating fairytale full of mayhem and mischief between a little boy and a friendly dragon that moves in next door. Featuring an all-children ensemble with original script and songs. A series favorite!

Admission: $2.00, adults; $1.00, children. Advance tickets for any show in the series can be purchased beginning at noon on performance days.

All shows sign interpreted. Sensory-friendly performance. at 3 p.m.

Directions to Waisman Center. Parking is free. Park in far end of lot 82, overflow parking in lots 60 and 76.