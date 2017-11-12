Waisman Center Children's Theater

press release: Playtime Productions' cast of young actors will bring Hans Christian Andersen's beautiful tale "The Little Match Girl" to life. The tale of "The Little Match Girl" takes place on a snowy New Year's Eve. It is a touching and inspiring winter story set against the backdrop of challenging economic times.

Admission: $2.00, adults; $1.00, children. Advance tickets for any show in the series can be purchased beginning at noon on performance days.

All shows sign interpreted. Sensory-friendly performance. at 3 p.m.

Directions to Waisman Center. Parking is free. Park in far end of lot 82, overflow parking in lots 60 and 76.