Waisman Golf Benefit

press release: Join us FORE a good cause! The Friends of the Waisman Center golf benefit is a significant fundraiser for our organization—raising more than $400,000 since 1992. The proceeds from this benefit make it possible for the Friends to enhance many activities at the Waisman Center, University of Wisconsin-Madison that benefit individuals and families affected by developmental disabilities and neurodegenerative diseases - some of human health's most challenging conditions.

Monday, July 17th at 10:30am

Bishops Bay Country Club, 3500 Bishops Bay Drive, Middleton, WI - See more at:

Cost: One player package begins at $350 with different sponsorship options up to $10,000 (8 player package)