Waisman Whirl

press release: Proceeds benefit individuals and families affected by developmental disabilities and neurodegenerative diseases.

Cost: $25-35 for adults, $25 for students, and $10 for the Kids Fun Run. Please register by September 30th to guarantee a t-shirt in your size. Early registration ends on September 30. Registration from October 1-13 has an increased price of $5. Online registration closes on Friday, October 13 at 5:00 p.m. Day of event registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the run/walk/roll starts at 10:00 a.m.

There will be kids' activities in the Discovery Garden beginning at 9:00 a.m. that include face-painting and arts and crafts projects.