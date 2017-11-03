Wait Until Dark
Madison Theatre Guild
Bartell Theatre-Evjue Stage 113 E. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: By Frederick Knott; Adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher. Directed by Steve Noll.
Jeffrey Hatcher has adapted Frederick Knott's 1966 original, giving it a new setting. In 1944 Greenwich Village, Susan Hendrix, a blind yet capable woman, is imperiled by a trio of men in her own apartment. As the climax builds, Susan discovers that her blindness just might be the key to her escape, but she and her tormentors must wait until dark to play out this classic thriller's chilling conclusion.
Cast:
Susy Hendricks - Erin Baal
Harry Roat - Jason Compton
Mike Talman - Edric Johnson
Carlino - J. Francis Molloy
Gloria - Alyssa Stowe
Sam Hendricks - Benjamin Barlow