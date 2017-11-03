press release: By Frederick Knott; Adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher. Directed by Steve Noll.

Jeffrey Hatcher has adapted Frederick Knott's 1966 original, giving it a new setting. In 1944 Greenwich Village, Susan Hendrix, a blind yet capable woman, is imperiled by a trio of men in her own apartment. As the climax builds, Susan discovers that her blindness just might be the key to her escape, but she and her tormentors must wait until dark to play out this classic thriller's chilling conclusion.

Cast:

Susy Hendricks - Erin Baal

Harry Roat - Jason Compton

Mike Talman - Edric Johnson

Carlino - J. Francis Molloy

Gloria - Alyssa Stowe

Sam Hendricks - Benjamin Barlow