press release: Join Water 4 Kids and our community as we walk 3 miles along the Lower Yahara River to raise money to build a deep water well in the Ugandan village of Nyakesi.

Start/End: 10am (check-in) 11am (walk begins) 3pm (event ends)

Date: Sept 22, 2018. Purchase tickets ahead of time at http://www.w4ki.org/w4w/ mcfarland-wi

Location: McDaniel Park, 4806 McDaniel Lane, McFarland, WI 53558

Price: $30/adults $15/18 and under (t-shirt included)