Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

Forward Community Investments presents in conjunction with the Intentionally Welcoming Initiative;

A FILM BY JUSTICE MEDIA

WALK A MILE IN THEIR SHOES

BECAUSE ONCE YOU KNOW SOMEONE'S STORY, HOW COULD YOU NOT CARE?

Talkback afterwards with Johnny & Marie Justice, and some of people featured in the film.

Free and Open to the Public

Sponsors: Forward Community Investments, Community Shares of Wisconsin, Solidarity Realty, LLC, and OutReach LGBT Community Center