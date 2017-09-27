Walk a Mile in Their Shoes
Barrymore Theatre 2090 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.
Forward Community Investments presents in conjunction with the Intentionally Welcoming Initiative;
A FILM BY JUSTICE MEDIA
WALK A MILE IN THEIR SHOES
BECAUSE ONCE YOU KNOW SOMEONE'S STORY, HOW COULD YOU NOT CARE?
Talkback afterwards with Johnny & Marie Justice, and some of people featured in the film.
Free and Open to the Public
Sponsors: Forward Community Investments, Community Shares of Wisconsin, Solidarity Realty, LLC, and OutReach LGBT Community Center
