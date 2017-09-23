press release: The Brain Injury Alliance of Wisconsin is pleased to announce the 14th Annual Walk for Thought and Picnic, to be held on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. at the Wisconsin State Capitol King St. entrance. Walk for Thought events will also be held in Appleton, Janesville, and Brookfield.

The Walk for Thought brings together individuals and families from across the State of Wisconsin with the objective of increasing community awareness about brain injury. It serves as a fund raiser for the BIAW, and more importantly offers a networking opportunity for people and families affected by brain injury. Anyone affected by brain injury is encouraged to attend and support the cause.

“We are constantly striving to shine a light on the hidden epidemic of brain injury” BIAW Executive Director Karl Curtis said. “It ranges from post-concussion syndrome to wounded warriors, and in between there is an entire community of people in need of support, services and understanding.”

For more information about the Northeast Wisconsin Walk for Thought or the Brain Injury Alliance of Wisconsin, please call 262-790-9660 or visit BIAW.org/events. Registration is required to participate in the picnic. Registration: Adult: $25, Survivors: $15, Children 6-12: $10, Children 0-5: Free (note no T-shirt for this group)

Formed in 1980, the Brain Injury Alliance of Wisconsin (BIAW) is a nonprofit, 501(C)(3) organization committed to serving individuals who have experienced a brain injury and their families. The BIAW’s mission is the prevention of brain injury and the full participation in life for individuals with brain injury. The BIAW facilitates 21 support groups around Wisconsin for people and families affected by brain injury, including groups in Madison, Janesville and Beloit.