press release: Hosted by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated - Kappa Psi Omega chapter, Walk It Out is an FREE annual community health event that will include a 2 Mile Walk/ 3 Mile Run with 2017 Walk Champion Michelle Heitzinger, executive director of Susan G. Komen South Central. There will be several different workshops to increase physical and mental well-being, as well as a healthy cooking demonstration with Chef Rod Ladson and 100 Black Men of Madison. Please join us!