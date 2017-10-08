Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Google Calendar - Walk to End Alzheimer’s - 2017-10-08 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Walk to End Alzheimer’s - 2017-10-08 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Walk to End Alzheimer’s - 2017-10-08 10:00:00 iCalendar - Walk to End Alzheimer’s - 2017-10-08 10:00:00

Memorial High School 201 S. Gammon Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53717

press release: The South Central Wisconsin Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association covers 9 counties in South Central Wisconsin. Our Walk to End Alzheimer's in Madison draws walkers from across our nine county service area. Free to walk on event day. Option to register a team and donate to the cause.

8:30 AM Registration; Walk Ceremony begins at 10:00 AM

Info
Memorial High School 201 S. Gammon Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53717 View Map
Fundraisers
Recreation
608-203-8500
Google Calendar - Walk to End Alzheimer’s - 2017-10-08 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Walk to End Alzheimer’s - 2017-10-08 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Walk to End Alzheimer’s - 2017-10-08 10:00:00 iCalendar - Walk to End Alzheimer’s - 2017-10-08 10:00:00