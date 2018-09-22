press release: Join the Lupus Foundation of America, Wisconsin Chapter’s fifth annual Walk to End Lupus Now fundraiser in the Madison area and experience firsthand the power of the movement to end lupus. Rally your friends, family, and co-workers to walk and unleash your power by raising funds for lupus research and education programs while increasing awareness and public support for those who suffer from lupus.

Walk to End Lupus Now - Madison

Saturday, September 22, 2018 at 10:00 am, Fireman's Park, 1700 Lee Street, Middleton

Pre-registration runs through Wednesday, September 19, at a cost of $25 per adult and $15 per child (12 yrs & under). Registration is open at www.lupuswi.org . Fundraising pledge pages can also be set up within the registration process. Day-of registration will also be available. The cost is $30 per adult and $17 per child (12 yrs & under) on event day. All pre-registered participants will receive a Walk to End Lupus Now purple T-shirt. Day of Registration will receive T-shirts while supplies last.

Walk Day Schedule:

Registration opens at 8:00 AM

Kick-off Ceremony at 9:45 AM

Walk begins at 10:00 AM

50/50 drawings at 11:30 AM

For full details, contact the Lupus Foundation of America, Wisconsin Chapter at:

Phone: 414-443-6400 or Email: lupuswi@lupuswi.org