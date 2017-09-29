RSVP for Walk With Me
New Vision Fitchburg 18 + IMAX 6091 McKee Rd., Fitchburg, Wisconsin
press release: Thich Naht Hanh is a worldwide beloved Zen Master and this mindfulness documentary is narrarated by Benedict Cumberbatch.
The first two screenings for this movie sold out in days and with this third screening Snowflower Sangha would like to reach further into the community, to bring this wonderful message and cinematic experience to everyone who may be interested.
Info
New Vision Fitchburg 18 + IMAX 6091 McKee Rd., Fitchburg, Wisconsin View Map
Movies