Walker McGuire, Ryan McGrath Band, The Rotation

press release: The Fitchburg Festival of Speed is proud to announce Walker McGuire as the headlining musical act for the July 7 event. Entertainment will open with the local, Madison-based Ryan McGrath Band at 6:00PM and The Rotation before Walker McGuire takes the stage shortly thereafter.

Jordan Walker and Johnny McGuire may not look like family or share a last name, but you wouldn’t know it by hearing them sing. Signed to BBR Music Group’s Wheelhouse Records as the new duo Walker McGuire, Jordan and Johnny take an opposites-attract approach to their music, fusing electrifying “brotherly” harmonies with a fresh new take on modern country. What they’re doing has already turned heads. Since earning placement on Spotify in Spring of 2016, “Til Tomorrow” has been streamed nearly 15 million times – which the guys playfully jest is way more times than they could click on it. “We tell people, if you took Keith Whitley and Tom Petty and intersected them at Matchbox 20, that’s kind of what we’re going for,” Jordan explains.

The Ryan McGrath Band is a Madison-based blues/rock band, deeply rooted in classic American music. They have opened for Grammy winners Jennifer Hudson and Darius Rucker, have played in Phoenix, Dallas and blues rich St. Louis and have entertained audiences in stadium settings including Indianapolis, Cincinnati and Green Bay. Their gritty style of blues rock has graced the stages of Summerfest both in 2017 and 2018. Currently, ReverbNation ranks The Ryan McGrath Band as the #1 ranked blues band regionally. Band members include: Ryan McGrath on guitar/vocals, Paul Sabel on harmonica, Willie Rauch, Jr. on bass and Tom Pietras on drums. The band’s current album, “Know My Name” can be found on iTunes and Amazon.com.

The Rotation is a dynamic 6-piece Sax Rock band from Madison. They have won a Madison Area Music Award and have performed at many festivals including Taste of Madison, Bratfest, and Milwaukee's Summerfest. They play a wide range of genres including rock, funk, pop and R&B, blended together to create their own unique sound. Expect to hear a variety of lyrically progressed originals as well as a vast selection of danceable covers spanning many decades and styles. The saxophones put a new twist on classic favorites.

In addition to the music entertainment, spectators and participants will be able to enjoy beer from Wisconsin Brewing Company while they enjoy the sights and sounds in the festival atmosphere. Alongside the beer and music, food carts from Jakarta Café, Pots N Tots, Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream, Café Costa Rica, Schultz’s Sugar River Kettle Corn and Surya Cafe will have plenty of food options to keep festival attendees satisfied.

Fitchburg Festival of Speed is offering a $79.99 VIP ticket special, available for one week before prices increase to $99.99 on Friday, June 8th. This ultimate VIP package, limited to only 100 guests, includes: All-you-can-eat food provided by Liliana's, unlimited beverages (alcoholic and non), as well as the chance to enjoy adult yard games and comfortable lounge furniture throughout the day. General Admission is free to the public.