press release: Join us for Wally's Music Fest June 2 & 3 for the best all 80's Rock Festival!

Schilburg Park, E. High St. Milton. Nonstop music.... Top Food Trucks & Local Food Vendors ...... Fun Shopping Vendors! Beer & Wine Tent. This is an over 21 Event Visit www.wallyfest.com for details and to pre-purchase your tickets! $15 for a day pass ..... $20 for the weekend! on facebook @wallyfest.com or 608-868-6222

Friday June 2

LAVA Rock plays the HOTTEST ROCK from the four greatest hard rock bands: Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, Van Halen and AC/DC

AudioDrive is a powerful '80s rock band that brings one of the best live shows in the

region! They shine with excellent vocals, killer guitars and a thunderous rhythm

section that will shake your soul! The song selection is clearly premeditated to

satisfy the masses covering hits by AC/DC, Journey, Bon Jovi, Def Leppard, Van Halen, Poison, Whitesnake and so many more from this popular genre with shear precision. Their sets are loaded with melodic harmonies & screamin' guitars that always leave their fans wanting more. Visit us at www.Audiodriverocks.com for Live Video, Audio and more info on the band!

Saturday June 3

12-2 pm Knapton Musik Knotes Rock Camp is the opportunity to take your playing skills to the next level! Learn how to practice and perform as a band and then take what you have learned to the stage! Rock Camp bands perform at various venues in front of hundreds of fans! Everyone that is involved in Knapton Musik Knotes Rock Camps not only leave with a smile on their face, but also with new friends and an experience that will last a lifetime!

2:30 -3:30 Once upon a time there was a hand full of Horny Funkers that came across the path of a few veteran rockers. After a couple drinks and some din din at BWW, wham bam thank you ma'am, Dem Horny Funkers was conceived. With the equivalent of more than 150 years in making sweet, sweet music, this 9-piece band that includes a 4-piece Horn Section, bridges the gaps of Funk, Pop & Rock in one un-forgettable night of music.

3:30-5:00 Denim & Leather: The Ultimate Tribute to the '80s Classic "Headbanger's Ball" era -

We play the deep cuts and much more

5:30-7:00 pm King Kong is a rock band from Milwaukee. Alice in Chains, Creed, Buck Cherry, Cheap Trick, Fuel, Lifehouse, Three Days Grace, and many more!

7:00 - 8:45 pm Almighty Vinyl is a tribute to the music when vinyl was the king of all formats. MP3s, CDs, cassettes, and even 8-tracks could never capture the majesty of rock and roll the way vinyl held it in its grooves. We give you the feeling of what it was like to see live music back when it was 100% live. Almighty Vinyl strives to recreate the vocals, harmonies, and instrumentation you would expect to hear when you drop that needle onto your favorite 33 1/3.

9:15 - Close The Prince Experience: A trip back in time to the 1980s Prince & the Revolution, including "The Artist" Era. Gabriel Sanchez (Prince) deliverers a top notch performance as "Prince". The backing band/musicians, vocalist & Dancers are some of the regional areas best! you'll be swept back in time and dancing in the isles to some of Princes greatest hits. 1999, Purple Rain, Darling Nikki, Little Red Corvette, Diamonds & Pearls, Raspberry beret and more! You also get "Morris Day & The Time" performing during the show!! Critics have raved at the shows and gave great reviews. The Prince Experience has become a "Must See" concert, Headlining at Festivals such as "Milwaukee's Summer Fest" and selling out large venues like Turner Hall/Pabst Theater, and The Northern Lights Theater. So get out your Party shoes and throw on some Purple, THE PRINCE EXPERIENCE is waiting for you.