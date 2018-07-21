press release: On July 21-22, the ground at the Villa Louis Mansion will once again shake from the roar of cannons and rifle volley fire at the War of 1812: Battle of Prairie du Chien event.

“This annual event highlights an important turning point in Wisconsin’s history as the battle is re-enacted on the very grounds it took place on in 1814, over 200 years ago,” said Susan Caya-Slusser, site director of the Southwest Historic Sites. “Guests of all ages will be able to experience the true-to-life event through a variety of hands-on activities and re-creations.”

The event occurs within the beautifully landscaped grounds of the Villa Louis Mansion in Prairie du Chien. Guests will observe War of 1812 living history enthusiasts set up American and British-Canadian encampments on the west lawn of Villa Louis. Learn about the British assault on U.S. Fort Shelby in a battle scenario at 2:30 pm both Saturday and Sunday. This narrated battle re-enactment will also include rifle and cannon fire. Following the battle, tour the camps, learn more about military life in 1814, and enjoy hands-on activities for all ages.

The Villa Louis Mansion will be open for tours throughout the event, and food and beverages will be available for purchase. Admission is $12.50 for adults, $6.00 for children 5-17, and $10.50 for senior citizens. In addition to the battle and the encampments, admission includes a tour of the Villa Louis mansion, gardens, grounds and the Fur Trade Museum. For more information, call 608-326-2721 or visit www.villalouis.org.

To register as a re-enactor for this event, fill out and submit the form here.

About Villa Louis

The historic Villa Louis mansion is the centerpiece of a grand Victorian estate built by the family of Hercules Dousman, a frontier entrepreneur who amassed a fortune in the fur trade and other frontier investments. The mansion has finished a top-to-bottom documentary restoration that has returned the Dousman home to the splendor of its 1890s heyday, using British Arts and Crafts interior designs inspired by famed designer William Morris. Visit www.villalouis.org for a complete list of 2016 Programs & Events or call 608-326-2721 for more information.