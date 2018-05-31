WARF Patent Exhibit

5/31-7/27, University Hospital first floor & J5/1 cafeteria corridor.

press release: In the spirit of WARF’s mission – to support scientific research within the UW–Madison community – we are presenting to the public a selection of vintage and contemporary patent drawings. Drawings are an integral component of many patents, helping to show how an invention looks, works or stands out from the rest.

The images presented here are a mere sampling of our patent files that span almost a century and a breathtaking array of disciplines. This exhibit is a celebration of great ideas– past and present.