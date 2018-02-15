Warming Herbal Teas and Infusions

press release: Frosty February nights invite a taste of something warm and relaxing. Learn about herbal teas and infusions with Mary Halstead of Wildwood Institute at the Verona Public Library on Thursday, February 15, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Halstead will discuss herbs that can warm and soothe the body, support and strengthen the immune system, and nourish the soul. Tea samples will be served.

This presentation is free and open to the public. To register, or for more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.