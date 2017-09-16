Warner Beach Site Tour

press release: Clean Lakes Alliance and Madison Community Foundation are presenting a conceptual design contest to reimagine Warner Beach with a $10,000 grand prize. Join design professionals and staff from Clean Lakes Alliance and Madison Parks to tour the site. Learn more about the contest at cleanlakesalliance.org/ warner-beach-design-contest.

You'll hear from contest officials and Eric Knepp, Parks Superintendent for the City of Madison. Bring your questions about the newly-released design brief and submission form.