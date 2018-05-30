Warner Park Boat Launch Public Meeting

press release: The city of Madison Parks Division will hold a public input meeting regarding reconstructing the boat launch parking lot at Warner Park. Construction of the project is scheduled for fall 2018. At this meeting, Madison Parks will discuss this project and seek input.

This meeting will be held at the below time and location:

Wednesday, May 30 from 6:00-7:30 pm, Warner Park Community Recreation Center, Community Room 3, 1625 Northport Drive

You are invited to attend this meeting to provide comments or input on the proposed project. If you have questions or comments but are unable to attend the meeting, please contact Corey Stelljes at (608) 266-6518 or cstelljes@cityofmadison.com.