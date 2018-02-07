Warrior Book Club

Google Calendar - Warrior Book Club - 2018-02-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Warrior Book Club - 2018-02-07 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Warrior Book Club - 2018-02-07 19:00:00 iCalendar - Warrior Book Club - 2018-02-07 19:00:00

RSVP

Wisconsin Veterans Museum 30 W. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:

The Wisconsin Veterans  Museum  introduces WARRIOR BOOK CLUB AT THE MUSEUM. Join us as we explore the theme of female perspective in relation to war. Meetings are held 7:00 – 8:30 p.m.

Books will be provided. Registration is free and required.

Dates and books:

February 7: Selections of Women’s poetry: Scars upon my heart: Women’s Poetry and the Verse of the First World War and Powder: Writing by Women in the Ranks, from Vietnam to Iraq

March 7: Trojan Women, by Euripides

April 4: One Woman’s Army: A Black Officer Remembers the WAC, by Charity Adams Earley

May 2: Soldier Girls by Helen Thorpe

Info
Wisconsin Veterans Museum 30 W. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Books
608-267-1799
RSVP
Google Calendar - Warrior Book Club - 2018-02-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Warrior Book Club - 2018-02-07 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Warrior Book Club - 2018-02-07 19:00:00 iCalendar - Warrior Book Club - 2018-02-07 19:00:00