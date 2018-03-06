RSVP Washi Gourd Egg Ornament

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Join Deb Ready, a member of the Wisconsin Gourd Society, and create one or two beautiful gourd ornaments for your home décor or holiday celebration. Using a 2"-3" egg gourd and special handmade paper, you will learn a technique that is fun and easily mastered. Bring a pair of scissors; all other supplies provided. Appropriate for all levels.

Tuesday, March 13, 6-9 pm

Registration Deadline: March 6

Cost: $60/$48 member | Course Number: 20-18

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
608-246-4550
