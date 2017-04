7/25-30, Washington County Fair Park, with carnival, entertainment, fireworks 8 pm, 7/25. Music headliners: Montgomery Gentry, 7/27; Ann Wilson, 7/28; Dustin Lynch, 7/29.

Hours are as follows:

Tuesday – 5pm-12am

Wednesday – 8am – 12am

Thursday – 8am – 12am

Friday – 8am – 12am

Saturday – 8am – 12am

Sunday – 8am – 10pm