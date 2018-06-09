press release: Join us Saturday, June 9, from 12-5pm for our Watches, Wheels & Whiskey event. We will feature our selection of fine Swiss watches along with Shinola, Hamilton, and Tavannes. Exclusive preview of William Henry knives and jewelry collection.

Food by North and South Seafood and Smokehouse. See some exciting and exotic cars from our friends and clients (feel free to drive yours over and show it off!) Discover great local whiskies from J. Henry and Dancing Goat Distillery.

Saturday June 9, 2018, from 12 noon - 5 pm, Gruno's Diamonds, 7311 West Towne Way