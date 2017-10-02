Water is Life: Resistance in El Salvador and the US

press release:

Mon. Oct. 2, 6 pm Madison Central Library (201 W. Mifflin St.) Water is Life – Stories of Grassroots Activism from El Salvador to the United States! You are warmly invited to join the Madison Arcatao Sister City Project in a reception and panel discussion about the struggle for clean water against mining and oil corporations. Panelists will include: Cintia Gonzalez and Zulma Tobar from El Salvador; Madison's own Rebecca Kemble (Alder 18th District); and Al Gedicks (Prof. UW-Eau Claire) - moderated by Norm Stockwell from the Progressive Magazine. Facebook.