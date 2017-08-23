Water Sentinels Introductory Meeting

press release:

Water Sentinels is a partnership between the Four Lakes Sierra Club and the First Unitarian Society for people interested in exploring and protecting the water resources of our area. We're having an introductory meeting, so bring your ideas for taking action on local water issues.

WHERE: Mr. Brews Tap House, 305 W Johnson Street, Madison, 53703

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, August 23