Water Sentinels Introductory Meeting

Mr. Brews Taphouse - Downtown 305 W. Johnson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Water Sentinels is a partnership between the Four Lakes Sierra Club and the First Unitarian Society for people interested in exploring and protecting the water resources of our area.  We're having an introductory meeting, so bring your ideas for taking action on local water issues.

WHERE: Mr. Brews Tap House, 305 W Johnson Street, Madison, 53703

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, August 23

Mr. Brews Taphouse - Downtown 305 W. Johnson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
