Watercolor Painting: Capturing the Beauty of Nature

Learn watercolor painting in this two-part class with artist Char DeVos. Watercolor is a natural medium to express the beauties of nature. It is also a very portable and accessible to all. This class will cover key techniques for any ability level and will emphasize confidence with this magical media. For ages 18 and up. All supplies will be provided. Registration begins August 8.

The Bubbler is funded by a National Leadership Grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

For more information, see http://www.madisonbubbler.org